(Tabor) -- After the passing of Cole Vanatta, a 36-year-old Tabor farmer, several area farmers will gather this weekend to participate in a Harvest Bee.
A sixth-generation farmer, Vanatta, was tragically killed in early September, while working alongside his father, Tom Vanatta, and grandfather Wayne Vanatta, cutting tree limbs in preparation for the harvest season. In honor of the young farmer, other area farmers in Fremont and Mills County, have called for a Harvest Bee to take place Friday through Sunday. Dan Morse, a local farmer participating in the harvest, says the Bee is too provide assistance in getting a late farmer's final crop out of the field.
"In the Ag community, as we know, we all help each other out, and a Harvest Bee, after a farmer passes away, local farmers, friends, (and) family get together to help get that last crop out for that farmer that passed away," Morse said. "In our small agriculture community that we have, this is what we do, we help our neighbors, we help our friends, we help our family, and this community really came together today to do that for Cole."
Approximately 60 farmers along with other area agriculture groups will join together this weekend to harvest hundreds of acres of farmland.
"We've got roughly 16 combines, at least 20 grain carts, several semis, and over 60 farmers helping get crop out," Morse said. "We've got a lot of wives, friends, family, and the Fremont-Mills FFA group is down here as well, all doing logistical support to help these guys run all weekend long, to get 900 acres out of the ground this weekend."
Morse says Vanatta was the type of person who would always be willing to offer his assistance to the surrounding community, even taking part in a number of Harvest Bees himself.
"He was the kind of guy, that if you needed help, regardless of when it was, no matter what it was, he would stop and help you," Morse said. "When he was farming, he participated in several of these for people that had passed away, and the community showed up to do one for him this time."
Morse says the entire Vanatta family expresses their gratitude to all those involved in the Harvest Bee this weekend.
Cole Vanatta leaves his wife Shannon Vanatta, daughters Elliey and Josiey Vanatta, and son Royce Vanatta, to cherish his memory.