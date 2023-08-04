(Shenandoah) -- The tastes of Virginia and southwest Iowa are combining for a local brunch this weekend.
That's because Bay Tree Culinary out of Alexandria, Virginia, in partnership with the Wabash Trace Nature Trail, is putting on a Local Foods Brunch Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Izaak Walton Building located at 1474 Highway 2 in Shenandoah. Cathal Armstrong with Bay Tree Culinary is one of the two chefs preparing the brunch. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Thursday morning, Armstrong says the event came about after working with Becca Castle from the Wabash Trace.
"This idea came together with Becca Castle that while I was in town for RAGBRAI and the rodeo, to why not do some sort of food thing," said Armstrong. "So, we're going to make a delicious brunch Sunday morning from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m."
While an exact menu has yet to be determined, it will include local pork, beef, eggs, vegetables, fruits, beers, and bread. Armstrong says local farmers and producers will provide nearly all of the food.
"We visited a whole bunch of farms yesterday and went to the farm table in Harlan and then were was a lovely local fellow, Tyler, that I met yesterday to get some delicious pork," he said. "Then I went to the farmer's market here in town so we're going to do a few different things that are in season right now. We're looking at tomatoes, eggplant, squash, and things like that that are available at the market."
Armstrong says featuring local producers is not only important, but it's also typically some of the best food you can find.
"That's really where I got most of my credentials from in Alexandria, Virginia--buying from local farms," Armstrong emphasized. "It's the best food you can get--the least amount of time you can get the food from the farm to the plate is really what makes food amazing and most delicious."
Tickets are $30 per person, and reservations are requested but not required. Information to register is available on the Wabash Trace Facebook page or eventbrite.com. Any profits from the event will go towards improvements to the Wabash Trace's Izaak Walton Building. You can hear the full interview with Armstrong below: