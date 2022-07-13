(Shenandoah) -- Several Shenandoah churches are banding together to assist those in the community through providing access to needed meals.
The city's Congregational, First Christian, Emmanuel Lutheran, St. John's Episcopal, and First Presbyterian fellowships are putting on their first-ever "Room at the Table." The joint event is intended as a way to provide a free meal to residents and help relieve some financial burden they may be facing. Rick Sleyster, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church, says that attendees can fill up both on food and information about additional resources available to them.
"We'll have some good food together," said Sleyster. "And then, every month, a different speaker from an organization in the region in southwest Iowa will be there to share what their particular organization offers."
Speaking at the inaugural Room at the Table event will be Kim Leininger of M.A.Y. Mentoring. Also available during the meal are childcare for families and a drawing of goods such as laundry detergent and hygiene care.
Sleyster says the idea for the meal came from First Presbyterian's decision of being a "Matthew 25" Church. The initiative encourages followers to try and reach out to help others and make the world a better place. Sleyster mentions that combining efforts with other local congregations provides the chance to make new relationships and better serve the community.
"I think there is a realization not just among churches but everywhere that we're better together," said Sleyster. "When we pool our resources, when we pool our gifts, when we share the things that we're good at, and when more people participate, we're so much better together than any one of us could be just on our own."
Though they've gotten increasing interest from local groups to sponsor meals, Sleyster says they're still looking for additional partners to divide costs and give more people the chance to do good.
"Our hope is to have enough sponsoring organizations that no one organization has to do it more than a couple of times a year," said Sleyster. "We're trying to get as much broad-based ownership and investment in this as possible, and make sure that everyone has the opportunity to serve in a meaningful way."
Sleyster also states that everyone involved is excited to put on their first Room at the Table and look forward to carrying it on.
The first feed is on Wednesday, July 27 starting at 5:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church on 200 West Clarinda Avenue in Shenandoah. Going forward, each meal will be served on the last Wednesday of the month. To learn more about the upcoming Room at the Table or to join in as a sponsor, contact 712-246-3592. You can hear the full interview with Rick Sleyster below.