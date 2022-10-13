(Shenandoah) -- Local help is available to seniors preparing for the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment period.
The annual period begins Saturday and runs through December 7th, giving Medicare recipients a chance to join, switch or drop a plan for the upcoming year. Kay Wing is a volunteer representative with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program. Wing is based at Shenandoah Medical Center and says the program exists nationally to help seniors with comparing plans.
"We just want to be sure that everybody on Medicare feels comfortable getting information from us," said Wing. "We don't give advice, we give information."
Wing says the open enrollment period is a key time in Medicare coverage because plans are locked in for the next year once the period ends.
"If you're 65 or older, or even if you're 64, put it on your calendar," said Wing. "You need to compare drug plans at that time and be sure that you are on the best plan for you."
Even if you are happy with the current plan you are on, Wing says the open enrollment period is a good chance to make sure your plan matches your health needs or to make sure there aren't major changes coming to your current plan next year.
"The drug plans can change their premiums," said Wing. "I've had several people call me and say it went up $20 a month. That's a good reason to compare. Even if your premiums stay the same, your co-pays could be different or they could change the drugs that they cover. Something that you've been taking for 5-10 years, the drug company may decide they don't think that's what you need."
Additionally, Wing says seniors can opt to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan, instead of traditional Medicare.
"The government program pays your part A and part B premiums to a private insurance company," said Wing. "They manage your care. The key there is manage. With original Medicare, you can go wherever you want to. With the Medicare Advantage programs, you can go anywhere you want to, it's just that the Advantage programs choose the facilities that are connected to their network."
SHIIP counselors are available in several locations throughout Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri. To find your nearest counselor in Iowa call (800) 351-4664, in Nebraska call (800) 234-7119 or in Missouri call (800) 390-3330. Locally, you can make an appointment to visit with a SHIIP representative at Shenandoah Medical Center by calling (712) 246-7258. The full interview with Wing can be heard below.