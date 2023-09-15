(Shenandoah) -- Local help is available for those seeking information before the upcoming Medicare Open Enrollment period.
Each year, from October 15th through December 7th, the period gives Medicare recipients a chance to join, switch, or drop a plan for the upcoming year. Kay Wing is a volunteer representative with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program based out of the Shenandoah Medical Center. Wing says the program exists to help seniors compare the various plans offered through Medicare.
"We don't sell anything, but we give you the information about the 28 different companies that sell (Medicare) supplements," said Wing. "Then there's 24 companies that sell Part D prescription plans--so we can give you information about that and choose whether you want to enroll in a Medicare Advantage Plan."
During the period, recipients can review or change their current Part D prescription drug coverage, switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage Plan, or switch from a Medicare Advantage Plan to Original Medicare with a Supplement and a Part D prescription drug plan.
Even if you like your current Medicare plan, Wing says the open enrollment period is always a good time to ensure it still lines up with your current health needs as plans lock in for the next year after December 7th
"The insurance companies negotiate different prices every year, so even though you're on the same meds, you may not get the same pricing, and then also other companies may be more aggressive in negotiating prices," Wing explained. "If you've gotten on a new drug, you can probably check with the other companies and see what is the best plan for you."
Wing says KMAland residents also have a chance to attend a "Welcome to Medicare" presentation on October 4th at 4:30 p.m. at the Shenandoah Library or next Wednesday at the Bedford Congregate Meal Center. However, Wing says they won't know the full details of any changes until the period begins.
"The drug companies are busy negotiating their contracts and we won't know anything until October 15th--it's not posted on the Medicare.gov website until then," she said. "So, we can't do anything with that until October 15th."
SHIIP counselors are available in several Iowa, Nebraska, and Missouri locations. To find your nearest counselor in Iowa, call (800) 351-4664, in Nebraska, call (800) 234-7119, or in Missouri, call (800) 390-3330. Locally, you can make an appointment to visit with a SHIIP representative at Shenandoah Medical Center by calling (712) 246-7258. The full interview with Wing can be heard below: