(Clarinda) — At least one local public health official hopes new COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC will encourage more of the population to get vaccinated.
Late last week, the CDC issued new guidance that removes mask recommendations in most settings for fully vaccinated individuals, unless local or business restrictions are in place.. Masks recommendations remain in effect for unvaccinated people. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman expressed mixed emotions over, but hopes the new regulations help the return to normal.
"I think masks are still an important feature of helping mitigate COVID-19," said Erdman. "I think, hopefully, by removing the masks that we will see more people get vaccinated, because it's somewhat of an incentive."
Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows just over 6,000 total residents in Page County who have received either a two-dose series or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Erdman says demand for the vaccine continues to fall off.
"We've had such a decline in people wanted to get vaccinated at this point," said Erdman. "I really think anything we can do to encourage people and incentivize it, hopefully people will start coming out and getting those vaccines."
Because of the drop in demand, Page County Public Health this month shifted its vaccine clinics from pods in Shenandoah and Clarinda back to the public health office at 210 North 17th Street in Clarinda. Erdman says they will continue offering clinics for walk-ins.
"We are having one on the 27th for the first dose," said Erdman. "All of our boosts that are previously scheduled and are still on schedule. As far as a first dose, that's going to be May 27th from 4-6 p.m. here at our public health office in Clarinda."
One other recent development with vaccines has Erdman encouraged that more residents may seek them out. Recently, the CDC and FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids 12-16 years old. Erdman says Pfizer vaccines are available in Page County, just not through her office.
"Page County children, with parental consent obviously, can go to either one of the Hy-Vees," said Erdman. "They are doing Pfizer vaccines at both locations in Shenandoah and Clarinda. For the public health office, we are only offering the Johnson & Johnson and the Moderna."
Erdman was a guest on KMA’s Morning Line Program Monday. You can hear her full interview below.