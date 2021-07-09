(Sidney) -- The Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association will host their latest Tractor Drive Saturday, July 17th to benefit the Pony Express Riders of Iowa.
The event starts at 9:00 am that Saturday, at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. The event also includes a lunch in Sidney, Iowa at noon with a 1:30 pm departure for the afternoon ride. Dan Whitehill, speaking on the KMA Morning Show, said the ride cost goes towards a good cause and also gave details on the provided lunch.
"This is a fundraiser for the Pony Express Riders of Iowa, and it's $20 for the drive," Whitehill said. "Lunch is furnished by Fareway, the Fremont County Cattlemen, and the Fremont County Fair Board."
Whitehill said the Pony Express Riders of Iowa are a hard working group of people. The money from the tractor drive goes towards making sure children who can't afford to attend camp are able to do so.
"Well, the Pony Express Riders work year round, as people know, and all of our money goes to Easterseals for Camp Sunnyside, we pay camp-ships for those individuals who can't afford to camp," Whitehill said. "When they get there, they do things that you and I would do when we're camping, they canoe, they fish, they have an indoor pool, and they swim."
Fred Sandahl stressed that anybody is welcome to come out to the tractor drive that has been hosted by the Tractor Association for the past 21 years.
"We do have a lot of fun, all of us guys get along, and this time I want to stress it, anybody is welcome," Sandahl said. "We do have a lot of fun, and you know we gotta kid back and forth about what brand were riding in and all that and there's nothing really wrong with any of them, so we have a good time."
More information on any upcoming, or past events, put on by the Tractor Association can be found be contacting Whitehill at 712-370-2382, or heading over to the Tarkio Valley Antique Tractor Association Facebook page.