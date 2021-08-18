(Avoca)-- The AHSTW School District is preparing to return to the classroom next Tuesday (August 24).
AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones joined the KMA Morning Show Tuesday to discuss the return of school next week.
"We're progressing," said Jones. "The building is becoming ready. Our staff is excited to get back and see the students come in on the 24th of August. It's that time. It's an exciting time. Each year you get a fresh start and it's always exciting to start a new school year."
The new school year will officially kick off on Monday.
"We're going to have an open house on Monday from 4-6," Jones continued. "To welcome families back and welcome new families to our district so they can get in and see their classrooms. That's our biggest thing to start the school year."
The district is also looking to start some building projects with the help of petitions.
"Currently, we're circulating two petitions throughout our district after a facilities review that was completed by a group called SitelogIQ," Jones continued. "That facility review showed some needs for us in the area of the high school and other areas around the building. So we have those two petitions circulating throughout the community to help us prepare for potential referendums on a November ballot."
Jones also discussed what the petitions cover.
"The purpose of our petitions is two-fold. One is to remodel, repair, and improve our K-12 facilities," Jones said. "Also to build an addition on the west side of our building. With the second petition, to build, furnish, and equip a new auditorium."
Jones encourages anyone looking to sign the petition to contact him at the school. You can call him at 712-343-6364 or send him an email at darin.jones@ahstwschools.org