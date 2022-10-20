(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic Business & Professional Women’s organization is hosting its 52nd annual fall craft show this weekend.
The event serves as a fundraiser for ABPW’s mission to support women in business, according to Vice President Jacque Wickey.
“The Atlantic organization is 80-plus years old and we’re alive and thriving,” Wickey said. “We’re very active in our community and in the state. Of course, any organization always needs funds, so this proved to be a very successful fundraiser for us and we’ve been doing it for 52 years. I’ve been a part of that for 30-plus years and there’s a lot of history in there.”
The proceeds from ABPW’s annual craft show goes toward funding various community projects and scholarships.
“Our proceeds all stay in the area,” Wickey said. “This is not just one person doing the craft show, this is an organization. [The money] goes to the whole community, all the projects that we do and we donate to a lot of other organizations, kids in the community and other things that we feel need a little help. Plus, we give scholarships.”
The craft show features sellers from all over the state and allows for attendees to view and purchase a plethora of items from local and national vendors.
“I’m sure you’ll find something for everyone,” Wickey said. “We have 62 spaces and we’re full; our building is full right now. We have 43 different vendors, so there’s quite a few different varieties of things that you’ll see.”
The Atlantic Business & Professional Women’s 52nd annual craft show takes place Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic and admission is one dollar per guest in order to enter for door prizes.
Hear the full interview with Wickey from the KMA Morning Show below.