(Page County) -- Author Patricia Holt is heading to Page County to talk about her newest book of triumph and community.
Holt is stopping by the Shenandoah Public Library and the Clarinda Lied Public Library later this week. During her time in KMAland, Holt will be discussing her book Empower a Refugee: Peace of Thread and the Backyard Humanity Movement. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Holt says she found the idea for her story from her own life experiences.
"I lived in the country of Jordan, and while there was unemployed for the first time in my life," said Holt. "It's interesting to find out who you are when there's no title and you're just left to your own devices. When I started writing about refugees, I realized it was somewhat the same."
While living in Jordan, Holt came into contact with Leila Wahbeh who showed her how the power of connection uplifts refugees. Holt spent nearly every day learning from and working with Wahbeh and the people she helped. After returning to Georgia, Holt says she looked for those same connections.
"When I moved to Atlanta after my husband died, I was missing that warmth and generosity and the kindness of the people that I encountered in Jordan," said Holt. "I decided to find someone who was doing projects that would benefit refugees the way Leila had."
That journey led Holt to Denise Smith, Founder and CEO of Peace of Thread. Peace of Thread is a non-profit that works with refugee women, teaching them how to sew handbags and provide an avenue to support their family and find a community. Holt says that even in a completely different part of the world, the lessons from Jordan and Atlanta were nearly identical.
Patricia Holt will be in Shenandoah on May 12 at 2 PM, and speak in Clarinda later that same day at 6PM. More information about Holt, her upcoming seminars, or her other books can be found at her website patriciamartinholt.com. You can hear the full interview with Patricia Holt here: