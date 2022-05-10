(Brownville, NE) -- Award-winning artist Jeff Harnar is making a return trip to KMAland this weekend.
Harnar will be performing in cabaret as part of the Brownville Concert Series at the Brownville Concert Hall. His show Because of You: Fifties Gold will feature songs from various artists of the 1950s. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," Harnar says that he wants to transport listeners to a golden time of music.
"Hopefully it will feel like a warm, nostalgic bask to anyone who comes," said Harnar. "That's how it feels to me-- this particular set of music just feels like home."
Harnar's performance will include selections from artists Tony Bennett, Nat "King" Cole, Doris Day, Johnnie Ray, and some other "surprises." Harnar says the inspiration for his upcoming show revolves around the influence his parents had on his career.
"The song Because of You was my parent's song that they fell in love to, and they have everything to do with my career," said Harnar. "Although no one in my family was musical, my dad was very creative in the arts and my mother was just extraordinary. They nurtured my aspirations to be a performer very early."
Since first performing at the Brownville Concert Hall in the early 1990s, Harnar has returned on multiple occasions. He says he's always filled with a profound emotion returning to a place that's meant so much for him and his parents.
"This will be my 9th time going back to the Brownville Concert in the past 30 years," said Harnar. "I couldn't be more pleased to be returning to a place I love so much and that my parents loved so much."
Harnar will be at the Brownville Concert Hall Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14 at 7:30PM, with a Sunday matinée at 2PM. Tickets and additional show time information are available online at brownvilleconcertseries.com. You can hear the full interview with Jeff Harnar here: