(Clarinda) -- Clarinda city officials are continuing to tackle a number of dilapidated properties in the community.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council heard an update on dilapidated properties from City Manager Gary McClarnon. McClarnon highlighted a top five list of priority properties that he has been working on to either demolish or rehab. McClarnon says the top of the list is a house at 417 East Garfield that needs demolished.
"I did finally get ahold of the owners," said McClarnon. "The couple that used to own this are divorced now, but they do still actually own the property. I did get to talk to both parties. I definitely needs to be torn down. Both people did admit that too."
McClarnon says the owners are interested in selling the property to the city to then demolish. McClarnon says that avenue may be cheaper than the legal fees associated with acquiring the property through the court system. McClarnon says he is also working with a property owner at 323 North 10th Street.
"This particular house had a fire," said McClarnon. "When they went to fight the fire, there was a whole lot of stuff in the house. They broke the wall open and a whole lot of stuff fell out. The gentleman that owns the house did not have insurance on it. He is disabled, so he's been trying to clean it up as best he can, but he's not making very much progress on it."
McClarnon says he is open to giving the property a little more time to complete the cleanup and will explore a possible offer for the city to acquire the property. Another highlight of the list are properties at 600 and 608 East Lincoln, which are owned by the same individual. McClarnon says 608 East Lincoln was another property that had a fire.
"The house is deemed not livable at this point," said McClarnon. "He had insurance, but there's been some issues with that. He's actually living in the house again, even though it's not livable. That puts a new twist on things. There are some funds set aside by the insurance company. So, I can go ahead and go through the process to give him the official notifications and then I can order it be demolished after the notifications are done and the insurance company will pay us then for the demo."
The final dilapidated property highlighted by McClarnon was work on 317 West Stuart Street. A neighbor to the property attended a recent council meeting and asked about the wild animals living inside the structure. McClarnon says the house is owned by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and he has been working with their office in St. Louis.
"I tried to get them just to deed it over to us and we would tear it down," said McClarnon. "But the response I got was that they have ordered an appraisal on it to see what it is worth. Once again, we're dealing with the federal government on this. I will continue to pursue it, but I'm pretty limited on what I can do with the USDA."
In addition to work on demolishing dilapidated properties, the city continues to work with Clarinda Economic Development to construct new homes on vacant lots utilizing the Workforce Housing Tax Credit through the Iowa Economic Development Authority.