(Sidney) -- One of the Midwest's hottest musical performances is rolling in to KMAland this Saturday.
Dirt Road Addiction is playing at the Silver Spur Bar and Grill in Sidney. The band plays a mixture of hard-hitting country and rock, sometimes described as "Jump-Country." Joining the KMA "Morning Show," lead singer PB Wilson says that the band likes to use their unique style to craft an enjoyable experience for concert-goers.
"One of the things that we pride ourselves on is having a lot of fun on stage," said Wilson. "Typically if you're having fun on stage, the people are going to have fun out in the crowd too. What we do is take popular country and rock songs and turn them in and make them a little heavier and faster sometimes. It's just something that people can jump around to, nod their heads to, and drink some cold drinks to."
The band got their start by repeatedly playing and practicing Jimmy Buffett's hit song "Margaritaville." Wilson says as the band has grown, it's allowed for more influences on their songs.
"The cool thing about the band is we have guys from all around the state and have different upbringings," said Wilson. "We have guys that grew up on hip-hop and rap, and guys that grew up on 80s and 90s country, and we have guys that grew up on pop music in the early 2000s. We kind of do a little bit of everything."
Dirt Road Addiction has opened for acts from Easton Corbin to Colt Ford. They've also released a self-titled EP in 2018 that debuted in the Top 10 of Country Music on both iTunes and Amazon.
Saturday's concert will begin at 8PM and is free to attend. Wilson says it'll be three hours of non-stop entertainment. You can find more information about the band and upcoming tour dates at dirtroadaddiction.com. You can hear the full interview with DRA lead singer PB Wilson here: