(Essex) -- Essex Middle School is hosting its annual haunted hayrack ride this weekend.
The haunted hayrack ride will be at the Wabash Trace Cemetery Trailhead in Shenandoah, a spot that has served the event well for scares in years past, according to event director Katy King.
“It’s a creepy area,” King said. “It’s not a busy area. There’s those buildings on the left side and the bridge. I mean, it’s creepy in the daylight so when it starts to get dark, it’s black and the trees cover as a canopy.”
Despite the spooky nature of the location, there will be a “no scare hour,” prior during the first hour of the event, where parents are encouraged to bring their small children to experience the ride without the screams.
“From six to seven, it’s a no scare hour if you want to bring smaller kids,” King said. “The older kids will still be in costume on the [Wabash Trace]. They’ll still have the blood and the guts everywhere, but they always smile and wave, so it’s kind of funny when you have a creepy clown waving at [the small kids]. The kids always really enjoy that when they go by… my kids enjoy doing it and we’ve had quite the crowd the last couple years.”
The event is staged by Essex Middle School staff and students as a fundraiser for their summer trip through the school.
“We go to Washington, D.C., but it’s not just Washington, D.C.,” King said. “We went to Lincoln’s tomb, the national hall of fame, Notre Dame… we’ve done a lot of things. It’s quite a trip.”
Essex Middle School's Bone-Chilling Haunted Hayrack Ride takes place Saturday, Oct. 28 & 29 from 7-10 P.M., with the “no scare hour” from 6-7 P.M. Admission is $10 per person and $40 for families.
