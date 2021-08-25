(Farragut)-- The Fremont County Sheriff’s office has partnered with the Farragut Fire Department to host a First Responder Safety Night in the Farragut City Park on Sunday, August 29th.
Farragut EMS Captain Ed Walter joined the KMA Morning Show Tuesday (yesterday) to discuss the upcoming event.
"The event is all about bringing everybody together and educating on some of the things that we find are missing in a lot of people's lives about safety," said Walter. "Fire safety is one of the biggest things we're concerned with. Health safety, being safe in and around your house for crime prevention are things we want to bring your education to. So, we can make ourselves a little safer out there."
The festivities will officially kick off at 2 PM on Sunday with a cornhole tournament.
"We want to help our community in Farragut. In the Fremont County area, we have three schools that have elementary schools. We decided we wanted to do a fundraiser for the backpack school program. Cornhole registration starts at 1:00 and they start tossing bags at about 2:00. And all the proceeds are going to go to that program. It's $30 for a two-man team," Walter said. "You have to bring in a notebook and a bag of pencils with you and that'll get you into the tournament. It will either be double or single elimination, depending on how many teams I can put together. We've got lots of boards to be playing on, so we have a lot of field to work with there."
Walter said there's other fun in store for the evening as well.
"The LifeNet Helicopter is coming in from Omaha. It will be landing around 5:30-6 o'clock on the football field," Walter said. "We also have the Fremont County Canine Dog out there doing a demonstration. The Sidney Fire Department has a drone with a really good demonstration they're going to put on. This drone is a very valuable tool. It helps us locate kids that are lost in the fields. But it also gives us a bird's eye view of what's going on with a grass fire if it's approaching other structures or see what's going on inside of a house, it's a nice tool to have."
Other attractions to keep an eye on include: emergency response vehicles like fire trucks and ambulances. Some fun vehicles like monster trucks, antique tractors, and maybe a race car, as well.
The night will also include hayrack rides, and the evening will conclude with a fireworks display. The goal is to raise $3,500 to cover all the expenses for the event.
