(Glenwood)-- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce is getting ready to host two events this fall. The first of two events will be the Betterment Banquet which kicks off on September 9th.
Rachel Reiss, of the Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce, joined the KMA Morning Show last Friday to talk about this event.
"This year it will be out at the Fountain's Ballroom," Reiss said. "Which the address of that is 51496 230th St (in Glenwood) and you can get your tickets now. If you go to our Facebook page, Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce, and you can click on our events and it will be right there. But we're really excited, we have some amazing awards to give out, and just celebrate that we made it through this year."
Despite the challenges over the past year, the event won't have many changes.
"We're kind of doing it similarly to how we did it last year. We'll have about three different caterers and also a dessert bar that will be by Sugar Makery," Reiss said. "The caterers that are going to be present are Tobey Jack's Mineola Steak House, Mullholland's Grocery, and Classic Cafe. Get your ticket early, we will not be selling tickets at the door. Get them ahead of time and come ready to eat and just celebrate."
The second event, Oktoberfest on October 2nd, enters it's 8th year. Reiss says this event gives the Commerce the ability to invest in the county.
"What this fundraiser does, it allows us to go into all the communities across our county and really do more in-depth work with them. It allows us to do different campaigns, to start looking at different tourism options, any shop local things. This is what allows us to do that."
Tickets are on sale now for this event. Your ticket includes entrance into the event, a drink ticket, and a raffle ticket. You can also get a dinner ticket that includes a meal from Tobey Jack's Mineola Steak House.
This event will also include a variety of games.
"During this time, we'll also have what we call the Oktoberfest Games," said Reiss. "This will be our third year of doing this and it's just fun. It is fun to just let loose and be a kid again. We have some games like a keg toss, sign hold, hammerschlagen where you hit with a tiny hammer and a nail. It's hysterical."
To hear the complete interview, and more details regarding this event, click below.