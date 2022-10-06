(Hamburg) -- United Methodist Church and Trinity Church in Hamburg will be staging its inaugural Harvest Hoedown Saturday, Oct. 8.
Courtney Dake is the lead pastor at both churches and hopes this event will bring residents of Hamburg together.
“We’re a very close-knit community in Hamburg and we hadn’t been able to do something like this before,” Dake said. “As pastor, I always try to think of opportunities for us to do outreach… so I just thought, why not do something for the community where we can just come, enjoy each other’s company and offer some free food and fun.”
The Harvest Hoedown will feature free hot dogs, desserts and drinks, as well as outdoor games and musical entertainment.
Dake, who is new to the Hamburg area, sees the Harvest Hoedown as not only a way to improve community relations, but also a way to strengthen the bond between the two Hamburg churches.
“It’s been a wonderful experience coming together as congregations,” Dake said. Both churches are very missional to start with, so we’ve got this event Saturday night but we also try to do a lot of things for the community.”
As a city, Hamburg is still picking up the pieces from the Missouri River flood which ravaged the town in 2019. The Harvest Hoedown is just one example of the town’s camaraderie and commitment to rebuilding.
“I wasn’t able to walk with folks during the flood, but I’m seeing now how they’ve come together afterwards,” Dake said. “They’re still trying to stay together and help each other out. Again, that’s why our churches came together to share me as pastor, because they were already worshiping together and doing missions together… it’s been a great opportunity so far and I’ve loved being a part of that community and starting to integrate myself more there.”
The Hamburg Harvest Hoedown will take place Saturday from 5-8 P.M. in the United Methodist Church parking lot.
Hear the full interview with Dake and Judy Holliman below.