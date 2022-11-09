(Red Oak) -- The Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Music Association is staging its Rock4Vets concert this Veteran’s Day.
The event aims to raise funds to benefit area veterans, according to event coordinator and Iowa Rock ‘N’ Hall of Fame member Rick Hillyard.
“This is our second opportunity to do Rock4Vets,” Hillyard said. “We did the first one at the Depot before COVID, and now we’re back at it trying to help veteran’s organizations here.”
The band playing at the concert features a group of local musicians, band member and inductee Dan Sullivan tells KMA.
“We have a very nice band put together here,” Sullivan said. “All of the folks in it, with the exception of the keyboard player, are Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame inductees.”
Proceeds from the Rock4Vets event will be donated to a number of different veteran’s organizations in southwest Iowa.
“For this show, we’re gonna be going to the Red Oak American Legion, the Montgomery County Court of Honor, Red Oak VFW and the Shenandoah Military museum,” Hillyard said. Of course, for the effort we’re putting in, we’re keeping a little bit. We’re all 501(c)3 [non-profits] and we try to do things across the state, and the [Iowa Rock ‘N’ Roll Music Association] is doing five veteran shows across the state.”
The Rock4Vets concert will be held at the Wilson Performing Arts Center in Red Oak Friday, Nov. 11 at 7 P.M. Tickets are available at iowarocknroll.com.
Hear the full interview with Hillyard and Sullivan below.