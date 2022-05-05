(KMAland) -- Across the country, the month of May is used to recognize a key piece of the agricultural industry-- beef.
States from Georgia to Iowa celebrate the month by raising awareness of the meat's importance. In Iowa, the Iowa Beef Industry Council works to put on different programs to promote beef to state residents. Kylie Peterson of the IBIC spoke on the KMA "Morning Show" about what the organization has planned for the month of May. She says though they strive to make beef a focal point year-round, the IBIC likes to use the next 31 days to really hone in on their goal.
"May is Beef Month, but really we celebrate beef every single month," said Peterson. "This is just a great way to make that celebration louder and prouder than ever before."
Officially, events began Monday with the voting of the Iowa's Best Burger Contest, won by the Flying Elbow in Marshalltown. Other events include the Governor's 40th Anniversary Steer Show on the 26, a grill and beef bundle giveaway from Fareway, and the IBIC sharing submissions of people's favorite beef recipes. Peterson says that it's great to see people get involved with the goings-on and learn about how beef can benefit them.
"When it comes to a healthy and sustainable diet, beef is a part of that," said Peterson. "It's great to see that beef is up. People are getting excited about the kickoff of summer grilling season and the opportunities that it has to offer their families."
From being a tasty addition to your next dinner to a high-quality protein source, Peterson says that it's hard to top beef.
The IBIC which sponsors Iowa Beef Month is comprised of dairy and beef farmers from across the state to provide guidance and oversight of checkoff investments. Those checkoff dollars are used in beef promotion, consumer information, research, and market development. Peterson says both the beef industry and Beef Month are made possible by the farmers that work tirelessly to put a product out.
"Iowa is fourth in the nation for cattle and feed, and we have almost 23,000 cattle farms in the state and we contribute an estimated $6.8 billion in economic activity in the state of Iowa," said Peterson. "Our cattlemen and women are working day in and day out to supply a nutritious and delicious product for your family's plates."
More information about Iowa Beef Month and the Iowa Beef Industry Council can be found online at iabeef.org. You can hear the full interview with Kylie Peterson here: