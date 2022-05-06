(Ames) -- A research team from Iowa State University was named as the winner of a substantial monetary prize for their research efforts.
Awarded by XPRIZE Carbon Removal, the team from ISU's Bioeconomy Institute received $1 million. The research team developed a demonstration-scale pyrolyzer that can remove thousands of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Robert Brown is the co-director of Iowa State's Bioeconomy Institute and says the award signifies the advancements they've made thus far.
"Our goal is to remove 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent from the atmosphere, and permanently sequester it from the atmosphere," said Brown. "We need to do that in the next two years. What we received is a milestone prize saying we've made good progress towards that goal."
ISU's Bioeconomy Research team consists of faculty and staff at Iowa State along with Stine Seed Company and Frontline Bioenergy. To get to their current point has taken nearly 10 years of fundraising, discussions, and research. Brown elaborates on the goal they're trying to accomplish, which takes a different approach to traditional carbon removal.
"We're taking a dramatically different approach," said Brown. "Instead of putting engineers to work, we're putting nature to work and using photosynthesis to absorb carbon dioxide in the crops. Then, we use the crop residue and we're able to extract some of the carbon from that. It's a form of charcoal, and we put that in the soil where it improves soil fertility as well as achieving carbon sequestration."
This process of carbon sequestration takes place in a pyrolyzer, a machine that heats and separates the end products of the biomasses used. In addition to the new pyrolyzer that will come online this summer, Iowa State has one lab-scale unit and a larger pilot-scale unit. The new unit will not only be more efficient, but more cost-effective as well. Brown says that they'll use their money to build on their current technology.
"We'll use the $1 million to actually do the operation of the demonstration unit to verify, that in fact, the biochar is providing long-term sequestration of carbon in the soil," said Brown.
The Iowa State University research team is now eligible to pursue the larger awards from XPRIZE. They include a $50 million grand prize along with other $30 million prizes to be determined in 2025. You can hear the full interview with Iowa State Anson Marston Distinguished Professor in Engineering Robert Brown here: