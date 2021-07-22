(Maitland) -- An Oregon man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck in Holt County Wednesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a crash around 4:30 p.m. on Route C and Missouri 113, just west of Maitland. The patrol says a 2013 Dodge Avenger driven by a 16-year-old female from Maitland was turning southbound on 113 as a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 19-yewar-old Tyler Phillips of Mound City crested the hill. The vehicles collided, causing the Avenger to slide through the intersection and the Silverado to overturn in the ditch.
A passenger -- 20-year-old Eric S. Ottman of Oregon -- was treated at the scene by Atchison Holt EMS for minor injuries. The 16-year-old driver was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville, but reported no injuries. The Holt County Sheriff's Office, Maitland Fire and Atchison Holt EMS assisted at the scene.