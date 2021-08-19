(Shenandoah) -- Last Saturday, Shenandoah resident Blake Burdorf had an opportunity to go to Kinnick Stadium as a kid captain for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Blake and his dad, Aaron Burdorf, joined KMA's Morning Show Wednesday and discussed the experience.
Aaron Burdorf explained the application process.
"You apply to get chosen as one of the kid captains," Aaron Burdorf said. "He's one of 12 kids out of about 260 applications this year. They have it every year. It's just a good opportunity for kids who normally go to Iowa City to be in the hospital to do something outside of the hospital. And do something fun."
Blake's favorite moments included touring the pink visitor's locker room at Kinnick Stadium and walking out onto the field.
As fun as the experience was for Blake and his family, the road to get to this point wasn't easy.
"Blake was actually born with kidney failure," Aaron said. "He had a condition called posterior urethral valve, which is the door that opens and shuts when you go to the bathroom. His was backward, so it didn't open. That was a pre-birth defect. Luckily he survived birth, and we were able to go through the whole process in the hospital. He spent his first 70 days at the University Hospitals there in Iowa City. Eventually, he was put on dialysis, and we waited until he was big enough to have his kidney transplant. And that happened when he was two and a half."
Despite these challenges, there have been very few issues the last several years.
"Over the last seven years, knock on wood, he's been pretty good. He's grown up, and if you see him today, you wouldn't know any different unless he pulled up his shirt and showed you all of his scars from all of his surgeries and different things," Aaron continued. "Just knock on wood that he continues to be healthy, continues to grow, and be a big strong kid. He's super active so, that helps."
Blake also will be an away kid captain for the Hawkeyes when they play Nebraska on November 26. He's ecstatic about this because some of his friends are Nebraska fans.
You can listen to the full interview with Blake and Aaron Burdorf below.