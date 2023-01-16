(Logan) -- Logan-Magnolia Elementary is starting students off in show business at an early age, as the school prepares to stage a familiar Disney musical in early March.
The show, which will be a rendition of The Jungle Book, comes from the Disney Musicals in Schools program, which music director Taylor Schoenfelder brought to Logan-Magnolia.
“I heard about this program through my student teaching in Madison, Wisconsin, actually,” Schoenfelder said. “So, when I moved out here I did a little search for the program and found it in Omaha. I was super happy that I could bring this opportunity to our school in Iowa.”
Each student in the large group of participants is given a choice of their part in the production.
“We have about 78 students involved”, Schoenfelder said. “They get to make a choice if they want to be performers on stage or if they wanna be part of our stage crew, which makes all of our costumes, all of our set pieces and all of the art that goes with it, so they have a lot of work to do, too.”
With so much work required to put on a show of this magnitude, students are gaining valuable experience.
“Putting on this musical is a big task and there’s so much individual responsibility for these students,” Schoenfelder said. “Working on a project like this, trying to make it the best that it can be and working together with 77 other students, there’s so much that they’re learning.”
Logan-Magnolia’s production of The Jungle Books will take place March 6.
Click below to hear the full interview with Schoenfelder and fifth-grader Madden Loftus from the KMA Morning Show.