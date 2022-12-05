(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia School District is among the recipients of one of the latest Environmental Protection Agency programs.
The school district is among 12 statewide receiving federal funds from the EPA's "Clean School Bus Program" to purchase electric or propane school buses. According to the EPA, the school district is receiving over $1.9 million in rebates, or roughly $375,000 per school bus. Logan-Magnolia Superintendent Tom Ridder tells KMA News that the district is purchasing five EV buses to replace half of its fleet. Outside of sounding a little different and running quieter, Ridder says the buses look and function the same as the district's current vehicles.
"Everything is the same, and a student that's riding a bus with us -- the things they had before will be the same," Ridder explained. "The only thing different is that all new school buses in Iowa are required to have seatbelts, and these will have seatbelts."
Ridder says his district qualified for the program's parameters, including being a rural district and the school's "free-and-reduced" count. In addition, he says the buses should be able to work within the district's longest bus route -- which is a little under 100 miles.
"The ones that we're looking at will have around a 120-mile range on each charge and our bus routes on a daily basis - the longest one runs around 90 miles morning and afternoon," he said. "We just feel that with our set up here we should be able to use these buses. The five electric ones will be used mainly just for routes."
He adds they will hold off on using the electric buses for longer trips for school activities for now.
However, the EPA funding doesn't include purchasing the necessary charging stations. Thus, the superintendent says the district is already seeking other funding sources.
"The main one we're working with right now is Mid-American to see what they can do to help us as far as getting these charging stations up and running," said Ridder. "We're also looking at some charging companies in different parts of the United States and trying to find ones that will benefit us the most. According to the ones we've been looking at, we should be able to get a charger for each of these buses for around or less than $20,000."
He says the district's participation in the EPA program is two-fold.
"The whole plan with the EPA is to try and take as many of these diesel-powered buses off the road because of the pollution factor, and that definitely plays into it," said Ridder. "The other thing is that these buses basically are coming to us free."
Ridder says the hope is to have the buses purchased and ready to use by the fall of 2023. The program was funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year. More than $11 million was awarded to Iowa schools to purchase 30 EV buses.