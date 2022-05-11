(Council Bluffs) -- A suspect convicted of federal firearms charges faces five years in prison.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal says 44-year-old Jeffrey Scott Gunderson of Logan was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 60 months in prison for prohibited person in possession of a firearm, followed by three years of supervised release. Court documents indicate Gunderson pleaded guilty to the charge in November of last year.
Gunderson was arrested after visiting a confidential source in October of 2020, and providing them with a dismantled .22 caliber pistol. Gunderson stated he purchased the pistol for $200, but could not get it to fire. The confidential source agreed to fix the weapon, and took the gun from Gunderson--then reported the gun to law enforcement. Lab results confirmed the DNA from the firearm's swabbing belonged to Gunderson. A previously-convicted felon, Gunderson is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Council Bluffs Police, the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.