(Beebeetown) — Two people were hospitalized following a crash in southern Harrison County Friday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol says a 16-year-old juvenile from Logan was driving a 2010 Hyundai Tucson southbound on Overton Avenue north of York Road, just south of Beebeetown. The patrol says the teen’s vehicle crossed the center line while negotiating a curve and struck a 2009 Toyota Tundra driven by 43-year-old Jason King of Woodbine head-on.
The juvenile’s vehicle flipped onto its top, while King’s vehicle came to rest on the roadway. The teen was taken by Lifenet Helicopter to Bergan Mercy, while King was taken to CHI Health Missouri Valley by Missouri Valley/Logan Rescue. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.