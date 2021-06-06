(Atlantic) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Cass County, Iowa early Friday afternoon.
The Iowa State Patrol says a 2010 Honda CR-V driven by 23-year-old Alexis Dietz-Noel of Ankeny was southbound on Highway 148 when it took a U-turn by entering Boone Road to head northbound. Noel's vehicle then reentered Highway 148, where it was struck by a 2016 Mazda 6 Grand Touring car driven by 58-year-old Kristi Hildreth of Logan. Authorities say Hildreth's vehicle had been following Noel's vehicle at a safe distance, and attempted to take evasive action by crossing the center line.
Hildreth was taken via Anita Rescue to Cass County Hospital in Atlantic. The Cass County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.