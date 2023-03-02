(Sidney) -- Fremont County emergency management officials have tabbed Clayton Long as the future county emergency manager.
A lifelong Fremont County resident, Long currently resides outside of Thurman and has also lived near Sidney. Upon graduating from Treynor High School in 2011, Long enlisted in the United States Marine Corps for four years. Following his service, Long earned a bachelor's degree in Emergency and Disaster Management from Northwest Missouri State University. Long was recently hired by the County Emergency Management Commission as the deputy emergency manager and will fill Mike Crecelius' shoes as the emergency manager upon Crecelius' retirement on August 8th. Long tells KMA News he saw the job as an opportunity to give back to his community.
"Being from the area I was interested in that and I've got a passion here for Fremont County and the people in it," said Long. "I wanted to do the best job I could to make sure that people are protected or to be somebody looking out."
Long hopes to continue promoting communication between the public and the agency. Part of that, he says, is to continue with efforts such as the storm spotter class coming up on March 13th to increase community engagement.
"One is this storm spotter class we put on every year and that's something I've enjoyed and gone to in the past and I'd like to keep that going," he said. "I know how well people enjoy that and just the active community involvement for different holidays and at the (county) fair. It's always fun to get out and meet people at those instances."
While he has several months to learn alongside Crecelius, Long will also be tasked with continuing to assist the county in recovering from the Missouri River flooding in 2011 and 2019. Long hopes to continue collaborating with federal agencies and the local Fremont County Disaster Coalition to assist residents from past and any future disasters.
"It's definitely something we need to work together on," said Long. "You really hope that something like that doesn't happen again, but hoping doesn't get you very far. So, we need to have a plan in place and know how to take actions appropriately."
Residents have a chance to meet with Long at the Fremont County Disaster Coalition's meeting on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Washawtee Lodge in Waubonsie State Park near Hamburg.