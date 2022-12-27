(Red Oak) -- KMAland residents are mourning the loss of the man behind one of the longest-running Christmas traditions in the region, Jack Baird.
Just weeks after the Baird family flipped on their annual Christmas lights display for nearly the 50th straight year, Baird passed away on Sunday at the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital in Red Oak at the age of 91. Up until the age of 89, Baird was actively working on his family farm, including the annual light display that has drawn visitors from all around KMAland. In a 2020 interview, Baird said the display started small after taking inspiration from his father-in-law.
"It got started about 50 years ago," Jack Baird told the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network. "My father-in-law loved to go to junk sales and stuff. He went to one and bought a bunch of used Christmas lights. He brought them down here and we put them on the fence. I think Chris (Baird) was about 8 or 9 years old at the time. The next year he wanted some more. We bought some more new lights and kept adding a little bit to them. When he got in high school, it just sort of started taking off."
Each year the display received a new addition. Sometimes it even grew too much, according to Baird, who told KMA News in a 2017 interview the amount of electricity needed for the lighted display often tested the farm's load capacity even with some of the advancements in lighting technology.
"For one thing, these new LED lights and things are a lot more stable and don't cause as much trouble as the old fashioned incandescent type did, and they last a lot longer too, and sure don't draw as much electricity," said Baird. "That's the nicest part, because we're getting to where we push our load and all we can carry, and we have to be careful what we do add because it draws an awful lot."
As the years progressed and the display continued to grow, Baird says more of his family, including his life partner, Sandy, and sons Chris and Kirk Baird, have begun to take on more responsibilities. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Chris says the display has grown to encompass a nearly 10-acre portion of the farm.
"We have animated Christmas buildings," he said. "We have a 70-foot radio tower, lots of different cutouts. Of course, the house is all done in red, and the fences around there. We do the barns. We have a 25-foot soldier--it's down by the grain bins. We have a star that's 40 feet in the air on grain bins. We have a real combine--a real Massey Harris that we light up."
Chris says neighbors and friends joined family members in erecting this year's display, which began October 1st. Despite the constant maintenance and dedication from him and his family, in 2019, Jack said bringing some small light of joy into visitors' lives made it all worth it.
"I'm glad that people like to see them," he said. "We do them to make people happy. It seems like we have a lot of unhappiness in this world anymore. We think these lights are something people can enjoy. They don't have to donate if they don't want to. They can just drive by and enjoy them."
In a statement on the Baird Christmas Light's Facebook page, family members say the display will remain open during its usual hours of 5-10 p.m. through New Year's Eve as a tribute to Jack. Jack will be missed by his partner of the past 21 years, Sandy Severn, children Teresa Russell, Kirk Baird, Deanna Suchting, and Chris Baird, along with six grandchildren, including Michelle Sander, Danielle Smith, Jordan Baird, Robin Aslesen, Garrett Suchting, and Kaitlin Suchting and great-grandchildren including Nolan, Austin and Macie Sander, Mason Baird, Kylie, James and Elliette Aslesen and Jack Suchting, along with many friends. Funeral services are set for Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Center Ridge Presbyterian Church northwest of Red Oak. A visitation with the family will be held at the Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home Friday from 5-7 p.m.