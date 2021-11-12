(Johnston) -- After over four decades of service, the longest-serving Iowa Army National Guard member has retired.
On Wednesday, the Iowa Army National Guard honored and recognized Chief Warrant Officer Five Stephen Swisher in a special ceremony.
Swisher, from Glenwood, retired from the guard in July after 44 years, seven months, and eighteen days of service--an Iowa Army National Guard record. Iowa National Guard Colonel Cody Stone commended Swisher for all he has done for the National Guard.
"It's nearly impossible to sum up all the contributions that Chief Swisher made throughout his nearly 45-year career," Stone said. "But it's safe to say his contributions will continue to have lasting impacts long after this ceremony concludes, long after the cake is gone, and long after the fanfare subsides."
In December 1976, at the age of 17, Swisher enlisted in the Iowa National Guard in Council Bluffs. Swisher tells KMA News that the recruiters asked him what he wanted to do upon scoring high on the entry test. His response was to be a mechanic, but an extra step needed to be taken.
"So that's the field they put me in, and it wasn't a few weeks later they said you're all approved to go but we just need a signature because you're too young to leave today," Swisher said. "So my mom had to go in front of the judge to sign the paper."
Upon his enlistment, Swisher began to climb the National Guard's ranks, reaching his final rank of Chief Warrant Officer. However, Swisher noted that he had quite different expectations from how things turned out all those years ago.
"My expectations was I was going to do six years and get the heck out, like I had had enough," Swisher said. "One thing lead to another and next thing I know I'm at 20 years and then people ask if I'm going to retire and I said 'I don't know.' Then 30 years and they'd say 'you're still there' and I said 'yep.' You know I stayed because I liked what I was doing."
With over four decades of experience, beginning in the 1970s, Swisher was able to see the transformation and evolution of the equipment used by the National Guard.
"When I got in, we had the old quarter-ton jeeps and so we switched from the World War II equipment to what is the modern equipment today," Swisher said. "As equipment changes were made, the National Guard is just up to snuff with everybody else in terms of equipment buildings. We have the most up to date equipment on the market today."
Swisher thanked all the National Guard members and those involved with putting on the retirement ceremony Wednesday. Unwilling to stay retired for too long, Swisher has already begun working for an area trucking company.