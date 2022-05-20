(Fremont County) -- KMA News was able to sit down with another local beef producer during May Beef Month.
Will Longinaker is a producer-leader with the Iowa Cattlemen's Association. Longinaker has lived in Fremont County his whole life, tracing his family history back to the area since 1870. He's had row crops and cattle, along with some additional agriculture practices. Longinaker has also played an active role in many other farming organizations like the Iowa Corn Growers Association, which he says provide a way to help bring about change in the industry.
"These organizations have the ear of our legislators," said Longinaker. "It's an easy, effective way to effect the change you'd like to see in public policy and public sentiment as best we can. It's also a good way to meet other producers and make sure you're not falling behind and stay proactive."
During his time with these organizations, Longinaker has traveled around on trade missions both in the United States and internationally. He's been able to meet with state legislators about the importance of commodities like ethanol and animal byproducts. Longinaker says these meetings allow for a chance to change public perception around the livestock industry, which is something he and other producers are still dealing with.
"Being a beef producer is a great way of life, but we've definitely got some challenges," said Longinaker. "Public sentiment seems to be swinging against animal agriculture, even though it's a very environmentally sound and humane practice. It's the best way for every American to get protein, amino acids, vitamins, minerals-- things to that effect."
Along with trying to change public view on beef, Longinaker says low markets, pricing, and even product marketing have been challenging. Despite there being obstacles, Longinaker mentions that the people working in the industry are proving to be up to the task.
"People my age that are involved in agriculture are incredibly passionate about it," said Longinaker. "I can't think of anyone my age that is a farmer, cattleman, or hog producer that isn't involved in multiple community organizations as well as trying to either build on their family's past success or get going on their own."
Longinaker says that while things are strong now, there's always room for more hands to help out. One way to do that is by attending the Iowa Cattlemen's "BeefMeet" in Greenfield on June 7.
Will Longinaker joined the KMA "Morning Show" to talk about his experience as a beef producer. You can hear the full interview with him below.