(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine.
For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
"I used to work for Drs. Williams and Teachout off and on when I was in high school and early college," said Connell, "generally helping them castrate and vaccinate hogs and cattle. I enjoyed the work, but my favorite part was after an hour or two, you were done with work, and you went and did something else. So, I enjoyed that part of it."
Serving as a mixed practitioner, Connell spent his first 27 years treating cattle and hogs. One particular situation stands out in his career.
"I think it was Darrell Murphy had a cow having a calf," he said. "My wife was with me, and we went down and pulled the calf. We got the head out and the feet out, but something was catching hold there. So, I continued to crank on it and pull on it, and another head popped out. So, it was a two-headed calf. One head actually breathed for about 30 seconds before it expired."
In 2000, Connell switched to handling smaller, domestic animals like dogs and cats. One of the changes Connell notes over the years involves the importance of pets to the public.
"Initially in the '70's and stuff," said Connell, "pets were pets, no so much family members like they appear to be now. That's definitely one change."
Then, there's the dizzying change in veterinary medical technology over the past few decades.
"It's leaving me by leaps and bounds now," he said. "There's ultrasounds, and magnetic resonances, and PET scans, and all that stuff. But, that's probably the biggest thing I've noticed."
Connell and wife Jane have been married for 52 years. While Jane has been active in the community on many fronts, Gary dedicated most of his life to treating people's pets. Overall, Connell says he enjoyed helping his customers over the years. In retirement, Connell sums up his 49-year career this way:
"I did the best I could at a reasonable price for them. I hope they're satisfied."
Other than playing golf, Connell has no definite retirement plans. Shenandoah's Chamber and Industry Association has named Connell the grand marshal of the 2022 Shenfest Parade September 24.