(Red Oak) -- Buzz and excitement have surrounded the opening weeks of school in the Red Oak School District.
That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News the first few weeks of school have gotten off to a smooth start. Notably, the district shifted some course offerings at the Inman Elementary School to a portable classroom unit. The Red Oak School Board approved leasing the two-room modular classroom for 39 months for over $139,000 at a meeting back in May. Lorenz says the unit is being used to offer various classes.
"We're hosting some special education instruction and some extended learning or 'gifted and talented' instruction," said Lorenz. "So, some supplemental programs, but it's a nice area and gives us some additional space and a little more elbow room than we had before."
School officials say the unit was leased to accommodate space needs and hope to bridge the gap until the district can find a more permanent option at the elementary school. A long-range comprehensive facilities assessment is underway in the district with Alley Poyner Machietto out of Omaha.
But, Lorenz says the teachers and staff utilizing the unit have more or less been able to operate as "business as usual."
"I don't think there's been much of an adjustment at all," he said. "It's just another facility that's adjacent to the elementary school, so for all intents and purposes it's just an extension of Inman Elementary at this point."
Lorenz says academics and activities have been positive so far this school year.
"You know our teachers have hit their strides and our students are engaged, and we're seeing a lot of great learning going on," said Lorenz. "Our sports programs are off to a great start -- our volleyball team is 2-0, they had a couple of big wins against Atlantic and Glenwood last week and our football team is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in I think at least 14 years. So, we're excited."
Lorenz made his comments on KMA's 7:05 Newscast earlier this week. You can hear the full interview below: