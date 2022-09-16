Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder possible. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.