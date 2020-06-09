(Red Oak) -- Amid uncertain times, the Red Oak School District is gearing up for a new school year, with a new superintendent.
Though his tenure as superintendent doesn't begin until July 1st, Ron Lorenz was present at Monday night's Red Oak School Board meeting. Lorenz was selected back in April to succeed Tom Messinger, who becomes the Newton School District's next superintendent next month. An assistant superintendent at the Indianola School District for the last eight years, Lorenz also spent time with the Heartland AEA, Norwalk Community Schools, Ankeny Schools, and Mormon Trail. Lorenz tells KMA News he's getting up to speed on the district's operations.
"I have yet to formally take the reins," said Lorenz. "But, I have had an opportunity to be here in the district, working with teachers and other district leaders, primarily on the Return to Learn plan, getting ready for next year. So, we're making good progress, and I'm settling in."
Each school district in Iowa is required to prepare a Return to Learn plan in order to start the 2020-21 school year with COVID-19 restrictions in mind.
"We're working on a plan to ensure continuous learning for all students," said Lorenz, "which is to say if we find ourselves in a situation where we're forced to close school again, we have a good plan, we have all the pieces in place to provide very robust instruction, and to make sure the kids are making good academic growth."
Lorenz says the plan must also keep safety in mind.
"Making sure that the facilities are sanitized," he said. "Making sure that we have preparations in place, to make sure that students and staff are healthy and safe. We also have to be prepared to kind of switch things on a dime, so to speak. If the Iowa Department of Public Health should recommend to close schools, we have to be agile, and be able to switch gears pretty quickly. Those are some of the things we have to focus on right now."
In addition to a new superintendent, the district has a familiar face as its new athletic director. Board members approved the contract of Mark Erickson as Red Oak High's athletic director for the new school year. Erickson previously served as the district's school administrative manager, high school lead teacher, and student council sponsor. Lorenz says the fact that Erickson wears many hats was a key factor in his selection.
"As we reimagine how we want to proceed, and how we want to structure our administrative team," he said, "it became clear to us that we needed a person who would be focused on developing our activities in general. That's not just athletics--that's music, all forms of activities. We want to make sure we give adequate support to each of those areas."
The board also approved the resignations of John Allison as paraprofessional, Janelle Erickson as junior-senior high school student council sponsor, Weston Rolenc as junior varsity/assistant boys basketball coach and junior high track coach, and Lisa Artherholt as yearbook sponsor. Board members also approved the school calendar for the upcoming academic year, and the issuing of Red Oak support staff association contracts for the new school year.