(Creston) -- A Lorimor man was booked on a warrant in Creston late Friday morning.

The Creston Police Department says 32-year-old Dalton Thadius Barber was arrested shortly after 10:45 a.m. on a Union County warrant for failure to comply with pre-trial release on the original charges of two counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse, administering a harmful substance, incest, three counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of child endangerment, and three counts of indecent contact with a child. Authorities say the arrest occurred at the Creston-Union County Law Enforcement Center.

Barber was taken to the Union County Jail and held without bond.

