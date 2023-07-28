(Farragut) -- One of KMAland's perennial agriculture supporters receives special recognition.
Brent Lorimor received the 2023 Friend of Agriculture Award from the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's Agriculture Committee during Thursday night's SCIA annual meeting and ag banquet. A graduate of Farragut High School and Northwest Missouri State University, Lorimor taught vocational agriculture in eastern Iowa before returning to his family's farm in Fremont County in 1991. SCIA Ag Committee Spokesman Craig Harris outlined Lorimor's career and contributions to local agriculture.
"During the 1990 decade, he served on the Fremont County Fair Board," said Harris. "He was named to the first Green Plains Renewable Energy Board of Directors, and served several years at the company's beginning stages of operation. He and his young son were first in line in 2006 to drop off the first load of corn at the ethanol plant to begin its operation."
A lifelong Farm Bureau member, Lorimor joined the Fremont County Farm Bureau's Board of Directors in 2007, and was elected the organization's president two years later. In 2014, Lorimor served as a voting delegate representing Fremont County at the Iowa Farm Bureau Delegate Assembly. He was also elected twice to serve as an Iowa Farm Bureau voting delegate to the American Farm Bureau Policy Conference.
"Most recently, in 2023, he introduced Iowa policy to the national delegate assembly that would adopt policies increasing price transparency in the cattle market," said Harris, "and ensuring that cattle are delivered within two weeks after being traded. This is now policy of the American Farm Bureau Federation."
Saying he's "very fortunate," Lorimor paid tribute to his family in accepting the award.
"Much of what I've done is a result of being a part of a great family," said Loirmor. "Lot of respect for my father, my grandfather, my uncles--and I'll throw my brother in there, as well. They've been good influences. I've been blessed to farm some of the best farmland in all of the world, maybe, in this part of Iowa."
Molli Finn, a recent Shenandoah High School graduate, received this year's Ag Future of America Scholarship.