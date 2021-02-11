(Afton) -- One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Union County Tuesday afternoon.
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred in the 100 block of Redwood Avenue shortly after 1:20 p.m. Authorities say a 2006 Chevy Silverado driven by Harley Stonehocker of Lorimor was southbound when it crested a hill and collided head on with a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Monica Headings of Lorimor. An investigation determined both vehicles were traveling in the middle of the roadway, which was 100% snow covered at the time of the collision.
Afton firefighters and first responders extricated Headings from her vehicle. She was flown via medical helicopter to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines with serious injuries. Stonehocker refused treatment at the scene. The Iowa State Patrol, the Afton Fire Department and Greater Regional Medical Center paramedics assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.