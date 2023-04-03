(Des Moines) -- Lawmakers on at least one side of the Iowa Legislature may still consider a measure impacting an important funding source for local government.
Late last week, legislators placed Senate File 550 on a calendar under unfinished business, making it immune from Thursday's second funnel deadline. If approved, the bill would eliminate the Local Option Sales and Service Tax, and raise retail sales and use taxes to 7%. Revenues from the tax increase would then be distributed to local governments through a funding formula. Officials from Shenandoah and Clarinda are among those objecting to the bill, saying it would detrimental to city finances. State Senator Tom Shipley voiced concerns over the bill in a recent interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program.
"I'm very, very concerned about this local option sales tax (bill) changes," said Shipley. "I've had a number of my communities reach out to me about how they use that money. Some of them even have bonds to pay off with that money, and to make a radical change in it causes great concern."
State Representative Devon Wood, however, questions whether a companion piece will see the light of day on her side of the chamber. The New Market Republican addressed the proposal during a similar interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program last week.
"Currently, I don't foresee that piece necessarily moving forward," said Wood. "I know it's started in the Senate, and there are some tax items that are still being addressed that we haven't finished for this year. But I don't really see those two pieces that were a concern to our counties and our cities--and specifically that local option--moving forward in the House."
Wood says she would oppose such a bill if it does appear in the House.
"I actually made it pretty clear to the folks that I was talking with, that it would really put my communities in a really tough spot," said Wood. "So, I echoed their concerns and said, we really need to have a chat with these folks if we ever do move those pieces forward."
Wood and other area lawmakers met with KMAland county officials concerning the bill back in February.