(Nebraska City) -- Despite challenges that many school districts have faced this year the Lourdes Central Catholic Academic Decathlon team has had success.
The Academic Decathlon at high schools is a way to show knowledge of students in a unique way. At Lourdes Central Catholic the ACADECA team as it is known accomplished some big things. Coach Tammy Partsch explained what the team does.
“In a nutshell Academic Decathlon is like quizbowl on steroids. We study for an entire year for an overarching theme and we learn all the components of that theme looking through the lens of a typical high school curriculum,” Partsch said.
This year's theme was the cold war. Team members read literature about the time period and speeches by JFK. In art students would look at art from the Soviets and Americans as well as other educational aspects for example the science aspect dealt with the space race during the cold war.
“It’s amazing, for someone like me who loves to learn, I love to teach it to the kids. What’s great about the program as well is that it’s a nationwide program and it’s set up for that it’s not just the high achieving A students because something like that usually is,” Partsch said.
The team this year earned 1st Place in the “Very Small Schools” category and 3rd Place in the “Small/Very Small” combined category at the state competition. In addition, the students also earned awards in the following categories:
Honors Category: Paul Shawhan - Gold in Art and Literature, Olivia Weninger - Silver in Interview
Scholastic Category: Kameron Monahan - Silver in Art, Reed Greger - Silver in Speech
Varsity Category: Jazmin Rodriguez - Bronze in Art, Mackenzie Ludwig - Silver in Math
The following alternates also received awards: Emma Misner competed in the Scholastic Division and earned a silver in the Soft Sciences (Economics and Literature) and bronzes in the Fine Arts (Art and Music) and Hard Sciences (Science and Math). Ashley Green competed in the Varsity Division and earned silvers in Fine Arts, Hard Sciences, and Soft Sciences.
“It was super exciting, we’ve actually gone to state every year since we started our program here at Lourdes which was in the mid 90s,” Partsch said. “We’ve won the “very small schools” part of it for a lot of those.”
