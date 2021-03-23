(Kearney) -- The Lourdes Central Catholic Speech Team recently competed at State Speech in Kearney.
Below are their submitted results.
Lourdes Central Catholic Senior Zach Whitten, Junior Reed Greger, and Sophomore Theresa Gygi competed at State Speech in Kearney this past Friday.
Zach competed in Persuasive; Theresa competed in Serious Prose, and Reed competed in both Poetry and Humorous Prose. Reed earned 3rd Place in Poetry and 2nd in Humorous.
Other speech team competitors of the season, not pictured, are Xander Monson and Cora Krog. Congratulations to all of our speech competitors this season.