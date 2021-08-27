(Nebraska City)-- Lourdes Central Catholic (fourth-grade) student, Maggie Falcone, was honored by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts for her winning entry in this year's Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) Poster Contest.
Falcone joined the KMA Morning Show on Tuesday (8-24) to discuss the experience.
"The state capitol was very, very pretty," Falcone said. "When I first entered in, there was art on the ceiling, art on the floor, and different art pictures on the wall. After the tour of the state capitol, they told us what it all meant. We went into the governor's hearing room, and I received a certificate. And afterward, they got an art kit as well."
Her poster is entitled Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. Falcone said it's something she has a passion for.
"I would always pick up trash off of the street and put it in the bottom of the stroller," Falcone said. "Then wait till we got home and then put it into the trash can."
Falcone's award-winning artwork will be featured in the 2022 Environmental Calendar for Nebraska. Maggie is the daughter of Dr. Steven Falcone and Caitlin. You can listen to the full interview below.