(Nebraska City, Neb.) -- Lourdes Central Catholic School in Nebraska City is preparing to host its annual Ice Gala fundraiser.
Ice is an acronym for “Invest in Catholic Education,” and the event serves as a way to raise funds to keep the school operational, according to campus ministry leader Kay DeFreece.
“It is a big event,” DeFreece said. “We start with mass at four o’clock, then we have a cocktail hour and a silent auction, followed by our dinner and program. This is a big fundraiser for our school, because as a Catholic school, we need donations. A lot of people give up their time, talent and treasures to make our school happen.”
The proceeds raised by the event go toward helping DeFreece and others at Lourdes Central Catholic uphold the traditions and important activities regarding student development within the campus ministry.
“Some of the things we do on campus ministry is we go and serve at the Ambassador Nursing Home,” DeFreece said. “We offer confession, the kids get involved with the mass, to serve, to read, they take up gifts, they sing. So, we try to keep a Christ-centered atmosphere here at Lourdes by getting the kids involved in serving and in their prayer life.”
The Ice Gala includes a plethora of exciting activities, including multiple auctions, dinner, cocktails and live programs.
Lourdes Central Catholic is a staple of the Nebraska City community, according to the school’s advancement director, Brooke Chaney.
“The school has been around for over 165 years,” Chaney said. “It’s kind of changed over the years. From St. Bernard’s Academy and there was a St. Mary’s School, it’s kind of evolved into Lourdes Central Catholic over the years.”
The 29th annual Lourdes Central Catholic Ice Gala takes place Saturday, March 25 at 4 P.M. Tickets are $85 per person and include appetizer, drinks and dinner. To purchase, text KNIGHT to 79230.
Click below to hear the full interview with DeFreece and Chaney from the KMA Morning Show.