(Glenwood) -- Nearly three years after the devastating Missouri River flooding of 2019, there's continued signs of economic recovery in Mills County.
Local officials recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopened Love's Travel Stop at the Highway 34-Interstate 29 intersection near Pacific Junction. Love's return follows the reopening of other businesses swamped by flooding in 2019, including the BP convenience store and Agrivision's new facility. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Mills County Economic Development Director Marco Floreani says Love's rejuvenation is a psychological boost to the county, as well as an economic benefit.
"Every little new opening--it's not even little--but new business that comes down there is a sign that things are starting to get back from normal," said Floreani, "which after an event like that does take a lot of time. We can then share our narratives with other folks that are looking at the area, and help them understand that this area is coming back, and if you want to be here, now's the chance, because we're getting a lot of inquiries about land and future development down there."
Floreani says recent levee repairs have also renewed interest in possible business investments along the Highway 34-I-29 corridor.
"The levee has had a lot of improvements to it," he said. "It's stronger that it ever was before the flood. When you walk through a levee with a client and the corps of engineers, and are able to show them the improvements that have been made, and answer their questions about flood risk, then the next day we are coming back in the case of Love's, that's something that you can share. And, those stories go along way when we share them with others that are looking at investing, and bringing jobs, potentially, into Mills County."
Another major development occurred last summer, when Cattlemen's Heritage announced plans for a beef processing plant in the northwest quadrant of Interstate 29 and Bunge Avenue. Floreani says final preparations continue, with a groundbreaking still targeted for this spring.
"A project like that with a cost, there's a high barrier of entry with animal processing and food processing," said Floreani. "For them, it's just making sure it's their first plant, and they want to do it the right way. I think there has been maybe a couple points where they kind of re-evaluated certain components to it. But, now they're coming full speed ahead, and we feel really good about that. A lot of jobs to the area--650 jobs. About a $450 million capital investment. When you put those together, that's a huge project that really makes a difference in southwest Iowa."
Construction of the plant is expected to be completed in 2023. You can hear the full interview with Marco Floreani here: