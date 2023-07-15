(KMAland) -- Consumers have a taste for high-quality beef, creating a standard for the future, that’s according to Cargill Beef Sustainability Lead, Nick Hardcastle.
“It has pretty much shown over the past few years, we have increased grade year-over-year through COVID, and demand has flourished, in all honesty. That’s pretty easy to see through the cutout, and I think in all honesty, the consumer has got a taste for high-quality beef, and I believe that its going to be something that’s a standard in the future and something that we can’t falter on.”
A specific sorted program creates value, Hardcastle says, because it is seen as a guarantee of quality on the menu at restaurants or in the meat case.
“I know we have probably at least ten sorts within our facility that specifically have some sort of quality value to them. Most of those sorts start breaking down in the choice category. The reason being is that retailers, food service, like to be able to have opportunity there to buy something that fits their specific program, but the number one thing you'll see is that you get a specific sorted program, they believe that there is value there, because it is almost like a quality guarantee when they put it in the meat case are on the menu.”
Sterling Silver is Cargill’s upper two-thirds Choice product.
“We actually promote that with the tenderness verification on it. So, we only sell that beef if it meets a certain threshold for being a tender product, really high quality. We personally feel it performs just as well as CAB. Really the only difference between the two is it's not just Angus cattle, it's open for all cattle types.”
He adds that fewer and fewer people are searching for select beef for their meat case.
“People really want to have on their meat case, something that's branded says USDA choice. They believe it resonates with the consumer, and that's okay. It's just something we're going to have to focus on in the next few years to see if cattle get a little bit more current, like we expect whenever harvest drops, we're going to really test ourselves to see what kind of select market is out there.”
That’s Cargill Beef Sustainability Lead, Nick Hardcastle.