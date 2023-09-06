(Riverton) -- Just as construction efforts near completion on an outlet at the Riverton Wildlife Management Area, Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials now face another setback for the area's pumping season--mother nature.
That's according to Iowa DNR Wildlife Biologist Matt Dollison, who tells KMA News the West Nishnabotna River is too low to begin pumping water into the main marsh of the Riverton WMA, which lies north of county highway J46. Construction crews are also wrapping up the Spring Creek outlet replacement efforts adjacent to the pump, which had initially delayed pumping from its usual start on August 15th. However, Dollison says they have delayed the pumping season further due to concerns over damaging the pump with the low water levels.
"Just from sucking up sand, river debris, and air, and the deepest part of channel is on the opposite side of the river from our intake," said Dollison. "The pump manufacturer and several other experts basically told us that they wouldn't turn that pump on because there's a good chance we could shell it out and it's a very expensive pump."
Based on their past pumping, Dollison says they are estimating that the river would need to come up about a foot before it would be deemed safe to begin pumping into the main marsh--which he notes is completely dry as of Wednesday. Now, Dollison says they hope for some heavy rains to lighten the impacts on the duck hunting season.
"If we get some more water in the river, we'll get int turned on as long as it's before a freeze up, but our priority will probably be to get water in the refuge segments so there's a place to hold ducks," he said. "But, unfortunately, it doesn't look very good for us to be anywhere near full pool on the entire north marsh before the end of duck season."
The 16-day teal-only hunting season opened on September 1st. Dollison notes that some repairs are still on hold at the Spring Creek outlet, including installing a new screw gate and flap. But, he adds that shouldn't impact the ability to pump water into the marsh, should water levels rise.
"Those have not shown up from the manufacturer yet, but we have an arrangement where we can plug the ditch and be able to pump without those showing up," Dollison explained. "So, right now we're waiting for those and they're suppose to come sometime in October. But, if the river does come up we should be able to turn the pump on and get the water flowing."
He added that the Jensen Tract pump on the East Nishnabotna River has been running since August 15th. While they've had to idle it down, Dollison says slightly higher water levels on the East Nishnabotna and the location of the main channel have allowed them to keep it running and filling the marsh south of J46, which now has significant huntable water for teal season.