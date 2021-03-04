(Omaha) — The chances of major flooding along the Missouri River this spring remain low.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports inflows into the basin above Sioux City remain well below average and runoff for February was 70% of average. Forecasts plane runoff totals for this year at 84% of average. Kevin Low is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service’s Missouri Basin River Forecast Center. He says mountain snowpack is piling up at below-average rates, coupled with dry conditions in the Missouri River Basin, should keep river levels down.
"Plains snow is -- for all intents and purposes -- non-existent," said Low. "Soil moisture conditions across the basin continue to be drier than normal. The most recent U.S. Drought Monitor lists 90% of the Missouri Basin as being abnormally dry or worse. River ice concerns are now limited to the northern tier states: Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas. While risk for break-up jamming is low, we still need to remain vigilant over the next few weeks."
Below the mainstem dams of the Missouri River, Low says some minor flooding is possible, especially the further south you go.
"The outlook indicates the likelihood of minor-to-moderate flooding along the Little Sioux River in northwest Iowa, as well as minor-to-moderate flooding in the lower portion of the basin, including southeastern Nebraska, eastern Kansas and the state of Missouri," said Low. "The Missouri River itself is likely to see minor flooding from Rulo, Nebraska downstream. All of this is very typical."
While releases from Gavins Point Dam in Yankton, South Dakota have been held at winter rates, the corps did briefly increase releases in response to bitterly cold temperatures in mid-February. John Remus is chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division. He says the increased releases were necessary to keep river ice from causing flooding.
"To lessen the chances of ice jams, particularly upstream of the Platte River and to decrease the rate at which stages would decline, system releases were increased from 17,000 cubic feet per second to 19,000 cfs on February 12th," said Remus. "Once temperatures moderated, releases were reduced back to 17,000 cfs."
Additionally, Remus says the corps was able to increase its hydropower generation along the river to help energy supplies during a prolonged cold snap in a large portion of the country. Remus says flood control continues to be the Corps’ top priority when it comes to managing the river. But, he warns that the dry conditions may force officials to conserve more water later this year.
"The basin is much drier than it's been in the recent past," said Remus. "As of now, the reservoir system is in very good shape from both a flood control and flow support point of view. But, if the dry conditions persist or worsen, we may be implementing water conservation measures yet this year."
Corps officials say releases from Gavins Point will be increased in mid-March to provide flow support for navigation on the river. The Corps says it aims to maintain a 9-foot-deep by 300-foot wide channel by April 1st to aid with navigation on the lower reaches of the river. On April 6th, the Corps will hold a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. to update the public on river conditions and outlooks.