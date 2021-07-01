(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah crews are making progress on a major water main replacement project in the community.
City officials recently reopened one lane of Lowell Avenue between Sycamore Street and LePorte Electric--the site of the project that began two weeks ago. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the project entailed removing a long stretch of water main along that block.
"The water department replaced 200 feet of water main pipe," said Lyman. "The 200 feet that they took out had seven previous repairs on it. That stretch was in dire need of replacement. All of the tests came back good, so that line is back in service."
Lyman, however, says more work remains before the entire street is reopened.
"Right now, the street department is redoing a little bit of the sidewalk and curb there in front of the post office," he said, "and I believe they plan to pour that on Friday. Once that finishes curing, they'll come back and do the road surface itself to tie into that new curb."
Lyman says the city hopes to complete the water main replacement as soon as possible.
"Part of its weather dependent," said Lyman. "We're not going to pour in the rain, because it would ruin the surface, itself. Part of it is, we need to do it in steps. We need the curb line to be cured and ready to be poured up again. So, we've got to go back and clean up the line of the actual road surface itself to pour to--hopefully within the next week-ish, and kind of on the availability of when the concrete trucks can come and pour for us."
He adds the Lowell Avenue repairs are just one of several projects planned in the community during the summer months.
"We'll be doing some cold patching where there are potholes," said Lyman. "We'll do some repairs of storm water intakes. We're going to reconfigure one drainage on West Thomas by the railroad tracks, just a variety of projects we've been trying to get done for a little while. Part it all requires plenty of prep, and the amount of concrete we need to get it done."
City officials ask motorists to watch for orange cones and use caution in driving around construction areas.