(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are troubleshooting longstanding issues with a certain water main in town.
City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News Lowell Avenue will be closed between Sycamore Street and LePorte Electric during normal businesses hours for the next several days. Lyman says the closing is necessary in order to repair a problematic water main in that vicinity.
"That particular stretch of water main has experienced, I believe, four leaks--even in my not-quite three years here as city administrator," said Lyman. "So, rather than continuing to patch it and patch it, that stretch along that line will be replaced by new line."
Lyman says city crews began repair work Monday afternoon.
"The water workers are out there right now removing the concrete," he said. "We have the pipe ready to go in there. It just takes a little bit of time. There's some state guidelines as far as giving some temporary hookups to those customers in that area. Then, we've got to install the pipe, and sanitize and flush it, and do all that before we can put it into full service."
Repairs are expected to take at least a week--depending on when concrete arrives.
"Concrete will come in as soon as we can get concrete to come in," said Lyman. "I know the lead time with concrete is a little long, as the Center Street project we just did showed some folks."
The Lowell Avenue project follows last week's repairs to a manhole cover at the intersection of Center and Washington Streets. Plans call for opening Lowell Avenue at the end of each business day until the project is complete. Residents who must visit the Shenandoah Post Office during the day should plan accordingly. Parking is available down the block, across Sycamore Street or in any public parking lot.