(Omaha) -- Relatively dry conditions are impacting runoff in the upper Missouri River basin.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials say the upper basin runoff was 44% of average in April, which was the 9th driest April in 123 years of record. The updated 2021 upper basin runoff forecast released Thursday is 17.8 million acre feet, which is 69% of average. If realized, it would rank as the 22nd lowest calendar year runoff volume.
"Given the dry soil moisture conditions, and below-average stream flow, we expect runoff to remain below average during May," said Kevin Grode, civil engineer with the corps' Omaha district. "But, that will depend greatly on rain events. During May, June and July, the upper basin runoff is forecast to be below average due to the slightly below normal mountain snowpack, dry soil moisture conditions, and extended warm and dry climate outlooks."
John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, says the May reservoir monthly studies indicate reduced flow support for navigation during the second half of the river's navigation season.
"Lower than full service flow support may impact navigation channels' width and depth at some locations," said Remus. "Lower releases from the dams are likely to cause access issues. I urge all water users, particularly intake owners to begin preparing for the possibility of lower river and reservoir levels later this summer, and during the fall and winter."
Doug Kluck of the National Weather Service's Missouri River Basin Forecast Center says most of the lower river basin experienced dry conditions the last 30 days. Kluck says drought will be a concern if the dry conditions continue.
"We can be pretty dry and not really have major impacts during the winter season, because we just don't get that much precipitation," said Kluck, "especially in the northern part of the basin. But, when we start getting into April and May, and it stays dry, then we need to start worrying more and more, because we're talking about runoff in the Missouri, in this case being much less than normal, and the fact that people off the river, not really attached if you will, are also seeing some hard times in terms of recovery. We really need to see it in April, May, June, or else, we're in big trouble in terms of drought."
Kluck, however, says there is a weak chance for slightly above normal precipitation in most of the basin the second week in May, along with normal temperatures. The reduced runoff is also expected to lessen the chances of extreme flooding along the river.
"Because of the dry sol conditions, the risk of flooding over most of the basin is lower than normal," said Weather Service Hydrologist Kevin Low. "But with that said, multiple rounds of tributary flooding have occurred in the lower basin so far this year, including a couple of minor flooding events along the lower 200 miles along the Missouri River--the first one being in March, and the second one in April."
Corps officials say Gavins Point Dam releases as expected to provide full-service navigation flow support at all four target locations--Sioux City, Omaha, Nebraska City and Kansas City through July 1st. Currently, Gavins Point releases are at 29,000 cubic feet per second.