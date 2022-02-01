(Mount Ayr) -- Classes and activities are back on track following an unscheduled break in the Mount Ayr School District last week.
Illnesses due to COVID-19 and the regular cold and flu strains, plus a shortage of instructors forced Mount Ayr school officials to cancel classes for three days. Students and staff returned to the district's buildings on Thursday. Mount Ayr School Superintendent Jason Shaffer tells KMA News preliminary indications are that the three-day shutdown helped lower the student and staff absenteeism.
"It's hard to say exactly when we only saw folks in our districts two days last week," said Shaffer. "But, the initial look at it is our numbers are down with the COVID cases, our numbers are down with illnesses and absences across the district, and staff. Right now, we feel really good about what those three days have done for us, and hope that continues moving forward."
Shaffer says the break also allowed deeper cleaning of each facility.
"The buildings have been in good shape all year, and cleaned very well," he said. "But, giving them that extra few days, they really had five days with nobody in there. We did go in there, and personally address every room additionally, and hopefully, that definitely had the result we're looking for. We'll have to see as time goes."
Shaffer attributes the high student absentee rates to parents keeping their children home when they're sick, or if they show symptoms of COVID-19.
"With voluntary quarantine now, and close contacts and some of that," said Shaffer, "I think our folks have been doing a fabulous job of maintaining that, and keeping our kids home if they think they're potentially sick. so, it's gone really well."
Shaffer is also superintendent in the Bedford School District, which hasn't experienced the same level of student and staff sickness so far this school year. All three days missed last week in the Mount Ayr district will be made up at the end of the year.